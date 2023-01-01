ChatGPT at your fingertips

A better way to use AI.

Make your own collection of custom AI mini-apps and summon them from anywhere on your Mac.

Context-aware Save your frequently used prompts and facts about your work to generate more relevant responses.

Fast and lightweight Fly AI is a native Mac app, so it’s always ready to go. No need to open a browser or wait for a page to load.

Latest and greatest Access latest models from OpenAI, like fast and efficient ChatGPT or the most powerful GPT-4.