ChatGPT at your fingertips

- Context-aware
- Save your frequently used prompts and facts about your work to generate more relevant responses.
- Fast and lightweight
- Fly AI is a native Mac app, so it’s always ready to go. No need to open a browser or wait for a page to load.
- Latest and greatest
- Access latest models from OpenAI, like fast and efficient ChatGPT or the most powerful GPT-4.
- Private by design
- We take your privacy seriously. Your data is never recorded, and opted out of future model training according with OpenAI API policies.
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a ChatGPT subscription? Can I use my own API key?
Fly AI is a standalone application that does not require an OpenAI key to use. Neither do you need a ChatGPT subscription, Fly AI offers its own subscription tiers.
Is it really private?
Fly AI is as private as we could make it. We don't record your conversations, but we do send your requests to Open AI. Your data is subject to their data policy: opted out of future model training and deleted after 30 days.
Is it an Electron app?
No, Fly AI is 100% native and made with Swift to provide you with the best macOS ChatGPT experience.